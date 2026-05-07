Parkview Baptist School coach's texts with student subject of arrest warrant

BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant was filed for a coach at Parkview Baptist School who allegedly texted with a 14-year-old student about her sex life and relationships.

Patrick Yamtob, 46, who was referred to by "Coach Y" by the victim, allegedly sent a series of "ongoing and deliberate" inappropriate messages to a female student, an arrest warrant from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

The document shows Yamtob asked detailed questions about the victim having sex, specifically with other minors.

"Was one better than the other. You know you compared lol," the warrant said.

The document listed several more explicit texts that WBRZ is making an editorial decision not to include.

In addition to the questions, Yamtob allegedly texted the girl that he loved her.

"You know I care for you and love you and I'm always here for you. Everyone knows you and coach y are cool right," the message read.

Yamtob also allegedly raised the girl's grade in his class to passing after she made a 30 on a test.

"You owe me big time I gave you a 70%, you have a 91 A- for the third quarter,” documents show.

The warrant says Yamtob requested the victim delete messages she received.

"Sweet dreams! Please delete.”

Investigators searched both the victim's phone and Yamtob's. They say they found that he had deleted 51 days of messages between the two.

Yamtob is wanted for indecent behavior with juveniles.

WBRZ reached out to Parkview Baptist School, which provided the following statement hours after WBRZ's first request:

Parkview Baptist School was made aware of an investigation concerning a Parkview high school employee on the evening of Friday, May 1. Administration acted immediately by placing the individual on administrative leave and prohibiting any access to campus or communication.

The safety, security, and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and allegations of this nature are treated with the utmost seriousness. Parkview Baptist School is cooperating fully with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

Parkview Baptist School maintains established hiring and screening protocols, including background checks and thorough review procedures to ensure the highest standards of student safety. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a safe, secure, and supportive environment for every student entrusted to our care.