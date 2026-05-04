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LSU baseball's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week
BATON ROUGE - LSU'S Zac Cowan was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week after a near flawless week of work on the mound.
Starting with a relief appearance against Southeastern on Tuesday night, Cowan threw as combined 10.0 shutout innings allowing no runs on four hits against both the Lions and South Carolina Gamecocks.
Cowan picked up a pair of wins on the week as he collected 14 strikeouts against just two walks in those ten innings of work.
It was just part of a bigger picture of success for LSU's starting pitching in their SEC series as all three Tiger starters picked up quality starts beginning with game one starter William Schmidt who made his deepest start of the season with six innings of work allowing just one run on five hits.
Cowan, who shared the honor with Dylan Volantis of Texas 105 of his 155 pitches (67 percent ) for strikes in his two outings last week.
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