New study from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ranks Louisiana high in pedestrian fatalities

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana ranks second in the country for pedestrian fatalities, according to an analysis of five years of federal highway and traffic safety data by a group of personal injury attorneys.

The analysis found Louisiana has the highest pedestrian fatality rate in the South, with 3.73 pedestrians killed for every 100,000 residents. That works out to an average of 170 pedestrians killed every year across the state.

One of the most recent examples happened in March, when a 47-year-old man was hit and killed near Airline Highway and Plank Road during the morning commute.

In downtown Baton Rouge, walking is part of the daily routine, with foot traffic filling streets near local restaurants and coffee shops. But employees at nearby stores say drivers do not always follow safety rules meant to protect pedestrians.

"I'll see people going in the opposite direction so I usually always look in the direction they're supposed to be coming before I cross the street, but I have seen a lot of people go the opposite way," Payton Limbers said.

Not everyone shares that concern.

"It's really a safe environment I have never really felt out of place or unsafe," Darby Smith said.

Fred Raiford with MOVE EBR says the numbers are hard to hear.

"It's very disappointing because you know that's not something you like to hear that's for sure," Raiford said.

Raiford says many roads across Baton Rouge were originally built with vehicles in mind, not pedestrians, which means fewer safe walkways. City leaders now want to rethink that approach.

Projects along Florida Boulevard are focusing on improving walkability by creating sidewalks, widening roadways and installing crosswalks.

"I think this project here will set a great example on what we ought to be looking at in the future," Raiford said.

On funding, Raiford said more money would help move projects along faster and that the city is always applying for grants.