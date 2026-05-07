Ascension deputies arrest man accused of changing ex's account login to gain access to surveillance system

GONZALES — A Springfield man accused of changing his ex-girlfriend's security system account login to gain access to her home's surveillance footage was arrested earlier this week by Ascension Parish deputies.

Casen Maggio, 26, accessed his ex's security system account and changed her account information and had access to her home's exterior surveillance footage, deputies said.

Deputies said that the investigation into Maggio began on April 27.

He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with stalking, as well as tampering with surveillance, accounting, inventory or monitoring systems.

He was previously arrested in 2022 on domestic abuse charges.