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BRPD: Man arrested for urinating in front of window with children watching
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who they say was fully exposed and urinating in front of an open window of children near Sacred Heart Elementary.
Andrew Jackson, 37, was arrested Wednesday for indecent behavior with juveniles after arrest documents said he was urinating "with his penis completely exposed."
Additionally, arrest documents said once Jackson was told he was under arrest, Jackson told the arresting officer he would "blow up his house" and "kill his family."
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Jackson was also booked for disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, public intimidation and retaliation as well as threatening a public official.
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