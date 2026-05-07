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Baker community marks National Day of Prayer with gathering at city hall
BAKER — The Baker community gathered at City Hall Thursday morning for the city's National Day of Prayer event.
Residents, faith leaders and community members came together with a focus on unity, faith and future generations.
"So what we did was invite the ministers of our city to come together to pray for our schools, our children, our parents, pray for our elected officials, just pray for our city, for unity," Dr. Barbara Thomas-Parker, City of Baker administrative consultant, said.
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This year's theme was "Glorify God Among the Nations, Seeking Him in All Generations."
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