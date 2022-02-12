Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Drew Brees interviews Joe Burrow ahead of Super Bowl 56
BATON ROUGE - Drew Brees and Joe Burrow, two Louisiana sports legends, got together a week before Burrow is set to play in Super Bowl 56.
The pair of quarterbacks met up in Cincinnati last week as part of a Super Bowl special at NBC Sports, where Brees now works as a sportscaster.
View this post on Instagram
The last time the two were pictured together, Brees was speaking with Burrow ahead of LSU's National Championship win in January 2020. At the time, Burrow told Brees he was the reason he became a Saints fan.
From meeting before the national championship to meeting before #SBLVI— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 7, 2022
No. 9 ?? No. 9 pic.twitter.com/mRl6ht3uF1
Trending News
Burrow and the Bengals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.. Watch the full interview between Brees and Burrow below.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local bakeries kick off Super Bowl festivities with Burrow-inspired sweets
-
From Louisiana to Ohio, fans are ready to cheer on Burrow and...
-
Excitement stirring up as crews start filming in downtown Baton Rouge
-
'There is no choice': Inflation forcing business owners to raise prices
-
LSU receives history-making donation of $245 million
Sports Video
-
From Louisiana to Ohio, fans are ready to cheer on Burrow and...
-
Kim Mulkey is making statements both on and off the court
-
Joe Burrow's lessons in leadership learned at LSU paying off in Super...
-
Saints announce Dennis Allen as new head coach
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...