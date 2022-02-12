69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Drew Brees interviews Joe Burrow ahead of Super Bowl 56

1 day 1 hour 21 minutes ago Friday, February 11 2022 Feb 11, 2022 February 11, 2022 1:51 PM February 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU Football

BATON ROUGE - Drew Brees and Joe Burrow, two Louisiana sports legends, got together a week before Burrow is set to play in Super Bowl 56. 

The pair of quarterbacks met up in Cincinnati last week as part of a Super Bowl special at NBC Sports, where Brees now works as a sportscaster. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees)

The last time the two were pictured together, Brees was speaking with Burrow ahead of LSU's National Championship win in January 2020. At the time, Burrow told Brees he was the reason he became a Saints fan.

Trending News

Burrow and the Bengals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.. Watch the full interview between Brees and Burrow below. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days