Ahead of his Super Bowl debut, Burrow's parents talk football, fashion, Louisiana support

BATON ROUGE - As Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals touched down in Los Angeles Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LVI, it was business as usual for his parents, Jimmy and Robin, some 2,300 miles away in Ohio.

"I'm just trying to get through the next few days here," Robin said. "Well, now just one more day."

While her NFL star son is preparing for the biggest game of his life, Robin is keeping to her normal routine as a school principal.

"It feels like I'm kind of living two different lives right now, honestly," Robin said.

The couple will travel to California Thursday. Right now, the full magnitude of the trip hasn't set in, much like Robin's nerves.

While parental nerves might be expected, one Burrow not nervous is number nine himself.

"What you see on the football field is just an extension of really his normal personality, with coolness, lowkey," Jimmy said. "Not too many highs and low, just even-keeled."

The pair attribute Joe's zen-like qualities to preparation and focus. While the game carries much more weight, the family is treating it like just another week.

There won't be much contact between Joe and his parents leading up to the game, though the pair will continue a tradition started during the quarterback's time at LSU, a gameday text to Joe.

"Robin may say a few more motherly things and mine might have a couple coaching cliches in there," Jimmy said. "We know he reads them. We're still waiting on our first response."

Cincinnati's run to Super Bowl LVI in some ways has mirrored LSU's 2019 title season, in that Joe and Ja'Marr Chase are once again teammates.

For both sets of parents, being able to experience this season together has made the journey to Sofi Stadium that much sweeter. Along the way, both couples have grown a bit superstitious, as well.

"[Ja'Marr's parents have to] seek us out, whether it's at our tailgate, or if they don't make it to our tailgate, they have to track us down," Jimmy said. A little of that started back at LSU. Jimmy [Chase] and I would always try to decide how many touchdowns Joe was going to throw Ja'Marr. It was usually two or three."

WBRZ's conversation with Jimmy and Robin Tuesday afternoon turned from football to fashion. Joe's gameday attire has quickly become a trending topic on social media. From the Cartier glasses to the flashy suits, Burrow's parents are usually left in the dark about what he plans to wear.

"It's always a surprise to us what he's going to wear unless we get a little insight from his girlfriend," Robin said. "Once and a while, he might ask a little something here or there about his outfit, but not very often."

Robin says she loves how Joe, typically mild-mannered, uses fashion as an outlet to express himself. The interest in style, Jimmy says, isn't exactly a new quality for Joe.

"He looked pretty sharp on those 'Tiger walks,' too," Jimmy said. "He liked dressing up for the 'Tiger walk' on gameday in Baton Rouge. That kind of started his tradition."

Ahead of Sunday's 5:30 kickoff, the couple recognizes the support Joe and Cincinnati are still getting from Baton Rouge and most of Louisiana.

"To hear that that's still going on now is just so amazing," Robin said. "It sounds like y'all are supporting him the same way that Southeast Ohio is supporting him, which is amazing really."