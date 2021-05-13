Jefferson Parish man killed in hit and run; police urge public to come forward with information

JEFFERSON PARISH - According to Louisiana State Police, a 77-year-old man from Jefferson Parish was killed in a hit and run on Wednesday night, and authorities are actively searching for the driver who hit him.

Police say Wayne Greiner of River Ridge lost his life shortly before 8 pm, on US 90 (Jefferson Hwy) near Scott Street in Jefferson Parish as he was headed south on LA 3046.

According to authorities, at the same time, a 2005 Dodge pickup was traveling northbound on LA 3046 in the left lane near Scott Street and, for reasons still under investigation, this driver crossed the median into on-coming traffic and hit Greiner’s vehicle.

Greiner was rushed to a local area hospital where he passed away.

Police say the driver of the Dodge pickup was last seen exiting the vehicle and then fleeing on foot south on LA 3046. At this point, the driver got into a silver SUV near Frank H. Lemon playground.

Police are actively following leads related to the driver of the Dodge pickup and they are urging anyone with additional information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.