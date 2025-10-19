82°
Latest Weather Blog
Jeep show honors fallen heroes at Greenoaks Memorial Park
BATON ROUGE - A Jeep show honored fallen heroes on Sunday at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
The one-of-a-kind car show helped raise money for the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 and its Wreaths Across America program.
“There is a real need to raise funds so that every veteran’s grave can be honored with a wreath,” Gretchen Varnell of Greenoaks Memorial Park said.
The event brought together community leaders, jeep enthusiasts and veterans' organizations for a day of live music, food and games.
“These wreaths are more than decorations — they are symbols of gratitude and remembrance, ensuring that the sacrifices of our heroes are never forgotten.”
Trending News
The car show featured Jeep competitions, a 21-gun salute and a pumpkin patch.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Whitney Plantation displays new exhibit 'Indigeaux: Yes, Spirit. I'll go'
-
BRG Survivor Series: Longtime nurse shares personal message of hope after 2...
-
Two inmate deaths reported at Elayn Hunt Correctional within past week
-
Catholic rolls past Central
-
New 13th Gate attraction sparks protest on Wednesday night