Jay-Z explains why he and Beyonce remained seated during National Anthem

Photo: USA Today

Rapper, Jay-Z explained why he and his family sat during the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl.

Shortly after the game, TMZ posted footage of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy remaining seated during The Star-Spangled Banner and insinuated the family may have remained seated in silent protest.

But the entertainment mogul says this assumption was incorrect.

According to CNN, Jay-Z explained that the entire incident "was not premeditated at all" and that he and Beyoncé didn't sit as part of a protest, but because they were consumed in conversation about the half time performance.

Jay-Z said the terms of his partnership with the NFL include the condition that he assist in producing the Super Bowl's halftime show.

Because of this, the rapper said he and Beyoncé were analyzing production-related details of the show, so much so that they didn't realize it was time to stand.

Jay-Z explained their thought process as the show began, "So, we get there, and we immediately jump into artist mode. So, I'm looking at the show. 'Did our mic start? Was it too low to start?' ... 'Is it too many speakers on the floor?'"

"So, the whole time we're sitting there and we're talking about the performance," he added.

The rapper and father of three said he would never put his young daughter in the position of being part of a protest.

Jay-Z also said he believed the two Latina artists who headlined the halftime show, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, were a statement in themselves.

"We were making the biggest, loudest protest of all," Jay-Z said. "Given the context, I didn't have to make a silent protest."