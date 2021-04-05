Latest Weather Blog
Jaden Hill sidelined for remainder of season with torn UCL
BATON ROUGE – LSU junior pitcher Jaden Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season due to a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow, coach Paul Mainieri said Monday.
Hill suffered the injury in Friday’s game versus Vanderbilt, and the diagnosis was confirmed Monday after team doctors conducted an examination of the elbow.
“It’s heartbreaking for all of us to receive this news,” Mainieri said, “but it’s especially disappointing for Jaden as a young man who has such a bright future in baseball. We will do everything we can to support Jaden in his return to full health. He has a tremendous work ethic, and I’m very confident he will overcome this setback.”
Hill was a projected first round pick in this upcoming Major League Baseball draft.
