Jackson police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries after Southern and Jackson State game

JACKSON, Miss. - Multiple cars had their windows broken and were ransacked during the Southern and Jackson State football game Saturday.

According to WABT, the parking lot where the cars were burglarized was nearly a mile away from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium where the game was played.

The news outlet said Jackson Police Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol are working the case.

WBRZ reached out to the Jackson Police Department twice Saturday but did not get an answer.