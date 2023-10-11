61°
Jackknifed 18-wheeler leaked diesel onto I-12 near 10/12 split

5 hours 51 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, October 11 2023 Oct 11, 2023 October 11, 2023 12:34 PM October 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Traffic on I-12 East was blocked off by an 18-wheeler that jackknifed before coming to a stop in the middle of the interstate. 

DOTD reported that the interstate was closed at the crash scene, but traffic cameras showed drivers were slowly getting around the truck. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fuel tank was damaged and leaked diesel onto the interstate.

The interstate was reopened shortly before 2:20 p.m., according to the fire department. 

