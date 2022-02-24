'It's just time': Kids Count daycare allows caregivers to go maskless

BATON ROUGE - With COVID-19 reduction guidelines becoming more lenient across the country, one Baton Rouge daycare has taken a big step by no longer requiring that caregivers wear masks.

“After two years of being masked, our kids are finally able to see our faces," said Toni Turnley, owner of Kids Count daycare.

It's a breath of fresh air for caregivers, and a whole new world for the children 4 years old or younger. They have lived most of their lives in a world of masked adults.

“It has been amazing to see the look on their faces when they see our eyes, our faces, us smiling and the reaction that they have had," Turnley said.

Turnley says falling COVID-19 case numbers, vaccinations among staff and worries about masks affecting the children's developmental growth were all reasons that factored into the decision.

“I think that it does affect our children’s speech, them hearing you correctly because with masks your voice is muffled and it has other ramifications. You have to think of the whole child," she said.

Staff members were smiling from ear-to-ear Thursday afternoon, happy with the new change in rules.

“I’ve seen a better mood and vibe even within the staff not wearing the masks between themselves,” Turnley said.

Parents can also now enter the building during pick up and drop off times.