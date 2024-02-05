55°
Investigative Unit: Shakeup could be coming to New Roads Police leadership

3 hours 1 minute 3 seconds ago Monday, February 05 2024 Feb 5, 2024 February 05, 2024 6:48 PM February 05, 2024
NEW ROADS - The New Roads Police Chief could be offered a chance to resign during a New Roads City Council meeting Tuesday, city officials said. 

An executive session related to a personnel matter was added to the meeting's agenda. Sources told WBRZ the council will discuss Chief Delaney Lee's employment with the department and he will be given an option to resign after an allegation of sexual harassment involving another city employee. 

The WBRZ Investigative Unit discovered Chief Delaney Lee did not disclose a 1996 misdemeanor charge for solicitation of a prostitute on his application for the job. Lee pleaded guilty, was fined and put on probation for a year. 

