INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Section of interstate in Baton Rouge has been the site of six shootings

BATON ROUGE - A particular stretch of interstate in Baton Rouge has turned out to be one of the most dangerous this year, not because of crashes, but for shootings.

Interstate 110 had six shootings in 2024, four of them were fatal.

On Sunday, a driver was taken to the hospital after calling to police to report they had been shot at near the Evangeline exit around 6 p.m. In August, 39-year-old Trene Walls was shot and killed near the same exit.

Just two weeks before Walls' death, 22-year-old Antoine Bowie was shot to and killed on I-110 near Government Street. Also in August, a driver was shot along I-110 near North 22nd Street and traffic was shut down for hours. The driver crashed, but was not killed.

In March, 18-year-old Jayrick Washington was killed on I-110 near Fuqua Street. Just last month, a woman was arrested for shooting at another car near the Capitol Access exit in what police call a case of road rage.

"They're coming up alongside the car without the driver, victim, being aware of what's going on, shots are being fired and when they realize they're being shot at they try to take some type of action to get away, but by that time it's a little too late," said Baton Rouge Police Lt. L'Jean McKneely.

He agrees that these types of shootings are out of control.

"There has been definitely an increase in interstate shootings. What we believe is that those persons that are committing these crimes feel that they can do that type of crime and get away with it because they are rolling when the crime occurs."

In an attempt to try and stop them, the Page-Rice Public Safety Initiative has put up money for the installation of two license plate readers along the interstate.

"The cameras themselves are going to be strategically placed along the interstate," he said.

However, the cameras have not yet been installed and are waiting on DOTD's final approval. McKneely says once they are put up, the police department is hoping to find funding for even more cameras and new technology.

"Some persons may remove their license plate so we're going to continue our efforts at getting the technology that we feel will be beneficial us."

Clay Young, who heads the Page-Rice Initiative hopes to have those two cameras up in the next couple of weeks. In total, the group has funded the installation of nearly 100 cameras around the city.