One person killed in shooting on I-110 northbound near Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along Interstate 110 on Thursday evening.

Officials said the coroner was called to I-110 northbound near Evangeline Street, and the Baton Rouge Police Department received the call around 6:36 p.m. This shooting comes shortly after one that took place around 5:30 p.m. on Plank Road.

No other information is available at this time.