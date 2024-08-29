75°
One person killed in shooting on I-110 northbound near Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along Interstate 110 on Thursday evening.
Officials said the coroner was called to I-110 northbound near Evangeline Street, and the Baton Rouge Police Department received the call around 6:36 p.m. This shooting comes shortly after one that took place around 5:30 p.m. on Plank Road.
No other information is available at this time.
