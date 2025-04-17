65°
Deputies identify 24-year-old man found dead in Denham Springs neighborhood
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies have identified the body of a man who was found dead in a neighborhood Thursday night.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said a man, who was later identified as 24-year-old Trey Caves from the area, was found dead on Lilac Street.
Deputies also said there was no obvious signs of a cause of death on the scene and that the sheriff's and the coroner's offices would further investigate.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
