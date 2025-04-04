GET 2 MOVING: Pro Pickleball Tournament comes to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - For the very first time in Louisiana, the Pro Pickleball Association will host a tournament in Baton Rouge this weekend. Many athletes will come together to compete for the championship title.

As pickleball has significantly increased in popularity in more recent years, people have dug deep in the sport with many becoming 'pro-level' players.

Vice President and participating player of this event Tanner Groff says that he expects a great turn out, being that registration to compete is now closed. But, going to watch the games is still an option.

Tickets start at fifteen dollars. Food and drinks will also be provided at the tournament.

There are multiple divisions for the game. Friday is men and women singles, Saturday gender doubles and Sunday mixed doubles.

Some people call associate the sport with being a "mini-tennis" because it only requires half of the size of a tennis court to play.

Whether playing or just want to spectate, this is a great way to get familiarized with the sport.

More information on how to be involved can be found here.