98°
Latest Weather Blog
1 dead in shooting along I-110 near Government Street exit; no motive given, no suspects named
BATON ROUGE — Police said Sunday a 22-year-old man was killed while driving along Interstate 110 near the Government Street exit when shots were fired from a nearby vehicle.
Baton Rouge Police said the shooting occurred in the northbound lanes of I-110 about midnight Saturday. Antoine Bowie was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was injured. The passenger is expected to survive.
Trending News
Police did not say whether they have determined a motive or have suspects.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former WBRZ Investigative Reporter to be honored with room named in his...
-
Man deliberately crashed car through Baptist church, said he was 'riding with...
-
Louisiana Supreme Court settles challenges involving 2 Port Allen city government races
-
LSU students to begin moving onto campus today
-
Tree falls on vehicle along Hwy 43 in Livingston Parish