1 dead in shooting along I-110 near Government Street exit; no motive given, no suspects named

BATON ROUGE — Police said Sunday a 22-year-old man was killed while driving along Interstate 110 near the Government Street exit when shots were fired from a nearby vehicle.

Baton Rouge Police said the shooting occurred in the northbound lanes of I-110 about midnight Saturday. Antoine Bowie was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was injured. The passenger is expected to survive.

Police did not say whether they have determined a motive or have suspects.

