BRPD: Woman arrested in Interstate 110 road-rage shooting
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting at a car that hit her vehicle on Interstate 110.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 25-year-old Dornisha Ray was riding in a car headed south along I-110. Around 11:30 a.m., the car was sideswiped by another vehicle. BRPD said Ray pulled out a gun and shot a man in the other vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Ray was arrested and booked for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.
