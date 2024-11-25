72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person hurt in interstate shooting between Evangeline Street, Airline Highway on Sunday night

Monday, November 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after their car was shot along a Baton Rouge interstate Sunday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a vehicle was shot multiple times on Interstate 110 around 6 p.m. The driver pulled off and stopped on Airline Highway at Beechwood Drive to call for help.

On Monday, police told WBRZ the shooting happened on I-110 northbound between Evangeline Street and Airline Highway.

The driver was hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment. No more information was immediately available. 

