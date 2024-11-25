72°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hurt in interstate shooting between Evangeline Street, Airline Highway on Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after their car was shot along a Baton Rouge interstate Sunday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a vehicle was shot multiple times on Interstate 110 around 6 p.m. The driver pulled off and stopped on Airline Highway at Beechwood Drive to call for help.
On Monday, police told WBRZ the shooting happened on I-110 northbound between Evangeline Street and Airline Highway.
Trending News
The driver was hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment. No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Generous donation of commercial kitchen boosts Baton Rouge man's efforts to fill...
-
Nonprofit working to bring Christmas to the troops
-
One person hurt in interstate shooting Sunday night
-
Baton Rouge seafood restaurant gains attention after dine and dash video goes...
-
Homeowner fell asleep while smoking early Sunday morning, started house fire on...
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated