One person hurt in interstate shooting between Evangeline Street, Airline Highway on Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after their car was shot along a Baton Rouge interstate Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a vehicle was shot multiple times on Interstate 110 around 6 p.m. The driver pulled off and stopped on Airline Highway at Beechwood Drive to call for help.

On Monday, police told WBRZ the shooting happened on I-110 northbound between Evangeline Street and Airline Highway.

The driver was hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment. No more information was immediately available.