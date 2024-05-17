Family of Southern student killed in case of mistaken identity pleading for more leads

BATON ROUGE - It's been two very long months for the family of Jayrick Washington.



"I wait everyday to wake up, hoping that this is just a dream," said his mother, Lynette Soulaire.



Jayrick was shot on i110 and crashed near the Dalrymple exit just five days before his 19th birthday.



"My brother was just trying to go to work and he did not see this coming to him at all," said his sister Deaneigh Washington.



The Jennings native was working at Walmart and getting his degree in business at Southern University.



"He wanted to further his career in business and he was very independent, outgoing," said his dad.



His death was first reported as a road rage incident, but now police are saying it's likely a case of mistaken identity.



"This particular shooting we feel is very different from the majority of the shootings that we have investigated. This particular shooting was a random, isolated incident," said BRPD Lt. Ljean McKneely.



The initial witness information has not lead to any arrests. Now, the family is pleading for more leads.



"We just want justice," said his mom.



Friday at Southern's graduation, Jayrick will be given a posthumous degree. His family will be there to accept on his behalf.