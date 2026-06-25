INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Police reports filed in dispute prior to pastor's arrest

CENTRAL - The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained documents from the Central Police Department detailing disputes between Pastor Tony Spell, his wife and his neighbors.

Spell, the main pastor of Life Tabernacle Church on Hooper Road, was arrested by deputies after an altercation. He said he was working on a church bus when he heard the neighbor's son yelling from outside their home across the road.

"He said, 'Tony, I'm gonna rape your wife, I'm gonna rape all of your grandchildren,' and he said, 'The next time you go out of town, I'm gonna kill them, and what the F are you going to do about it?" Spell said.

The Sherwins' cameras captured Tuesday's altercation. WBRZ obtained a clearer and closer view of the fight. During the video, Spell can be heard screaming what sounds like, “I’m going to break your neck!"

The pastor can also be seen on top of the 20-year-old alleged victim and turning his head aggressively.

One complaint, which was filed in May 2026, detailed Spell's wife, Shaye Spell, telling police that in March, Luke Sherwin "flipped [her] off" before getting in his truck and following her as she drove. Sherwin allegedly rolled down his window, started yelling obscenities and acted as though he was getting out of his truck at the light.

In a second incident, Shaye Spell told police that as she and her husband left their driveway, Sherwin was "flipping [them] off" and grabbing his crotch. She said as the two drove, they noticed Sherwin's truck approaching their rear bumper before swerving to pass them and driving in their lane.

She said that the truck crossed in front of them, crossed three lanes and turned left onto another road as it almost hit their vehicle.

Police said they talked to Scott Sherwin in May 2026 to follow up on their previous investigation. The officer told Sherwin to advise his son, who wasn't there, not follow or contact Shaye Spell. The officer said while talking with Sherwin, a white pickup parked in the church; Spell and his wife ran out of the vehicle with their phone cameras toward Sherwin and the officer, the document said.

The groups began yelling and gesturing at each other. The officer told Tony Spell to get back in his truck and Scott Sherwin to "calm down" and stop making gestures toward the pastor. No further action was taken.

Another report was filed in 2023, with documents saying Shaye Spell accused "their neighbor across the street" of moving traffic cones to block the church's entrance. Richard Sherwin provided police with footage showing a construction company putting down the cones while repairing the highway; the footage also showed Shaye Spell and one of her security officers moving the cones.

Tony Spell bonded out of East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday evening.