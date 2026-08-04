96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 ramp will be closed overnight this week due to 18-wheeler crash that occurred last week

3 hours 6 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2026 Aug 4, 2026 August 04, 2026 11:17 AM August 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashlynn Baillio

BATON ROUGE — I-10 westbound will be under construction later this week following a major 18-wheeler crash that happened last week. 

The left lane of the 1-10 westbound to I-110 northbound ramp will be closed for repairs to the crash barrier that was damaged when the semi-truck caught fire.

The ramp is scheduled to close for repairs Thursday at 9 p.m. and reopen Friday by 5 a.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. 

Trending News

DOTD urges drivers to be cautious through the work zone and look out for crew and equipment. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days