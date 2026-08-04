I-10 ramp will be closed overnight this week due to 18-wheeler crash that occurred last week

BATON ROUGE — I-10 westbound will be under construction later this week following a major 18-wheeler crash that happened last week.

The left lane of the 1-10 westbound to I-110 northbound ramp will be closed for repairs to the crash barrier that was damaged when the semi-truck caught fire.

The ramp is scheduled to close for repairs Thursday at 9 p.m. and reopen Friday by 5 a.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD urges drivers to be cautious through the work zone and look out for crew and equipment.