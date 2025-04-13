INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: LSU WR Kyren Lacy takes own life during police chase in Houston, officials say

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU football player Kyren Lacy was found dead in his car in Houston after a police chase Saturday night, days before he was set to appear before a grand jury that would decide if he would face charges in a fatal crash that law enforcement said he caused.

New information obtained by WBRZ says Lacy was arguing with a family member shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. He reportedly pulled out a gun and shot it at the ground before leaving the area.

About 30 minutes later, a constable spotted Lacy driving and attempted to make a traffic stop. Deputies said Lacy refused to stop and was chased for several miles before crashing.

A report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office says that when deputies walked up to Lacy's vehicle to take him into custody, they didn't realize he shot himself during the pursuit and before the crash.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported that Lacy was set to appear before a grand jury on Monday connected to a fatal crash in Lafourche Parish. He was arrested by Louisiana State Police in December 2024. Troopers said he was speeding and driving across the center line in a no-passing zone on La. 20, causing a wreck that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall. Lacy was arrested and booked for negligent homicide, felony hit and run, and reckless operation of a vehicle. He bonded out less than two hours after being booked.

Before his arrest, Lacy was projected to be picked in the 2025 NFL Draft. He had 864 yards receiving and scored 18 touchdowns in his final season at Thibodaux High School, then signed with Louisiana-Lafayette. He played in 24 games in two seasons before moving to LSU in 2022. He played three seasons at LSU and led the team with nine touchdowns in his last season.

LSU's Athletics Department released the following statement:

"We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

Lacy's father, Kenny Lacy, posted to social media after his son's passing and called for parents to be more attentive to their children's mental health.

Young parents,start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. Don't be cool with "I'm Alright,or I'm good" when you know deep down something isn't right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible, don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small.

Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here. This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we'll learn to live with it.

Check on your kids mental!!!!!!!!!!!

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat here https://988lifeline.org/.