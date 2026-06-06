Latest Weather Blog
St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge opens new thrift store and outreach center on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge opened a new thrift store and outreach center on Greenwell Springs Road Saturday.
The Holmes Thrift Store and Outreach Center will serve as ST. Vincent de Paul's fifth thrift store and its first outreach center, with it being designed to provide retail services and outreach programs in the Greenwell Springs Road corridor.
"The Holmes Thrift Store and Outreach Center represents our continued commitment to meeting people where they are and removing barriers to essential services," Sunnie Johnson-Lain, President and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge, said.
"By expanding our presence along Greenwell Springs Road, we are creating greater access to the resources our neighbors need to move toward stability, dignity and hope, as well as providing low-cost essentials, revenue for our programs and employment opportunities."
The organization said its thrift stores support its mission with donated items becoming meaningful support for neighbors in need.
Trending News
Purchases and donations made at the store help fund programs that provide food, shelter, clothing and healthcare.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mimi's Blueberry Farm provides the families of Clinton with a local tradition
-
Saints slotting Jonas Sanker at "Star" position
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: A stroke can be a blockage or a bleed,...
-
Central leaders weigh in on AG's opinion about the future of law...
-
2 Your Town Clinton: Discovering St. Andrew's Episcopal Church's 155-year-old legacy
Sports Video
-
Saints slotting Jonas Sanker at "Star" position
-
Southern adds former JUCO player to quarterback room
-
"We've done it before" Alvin Kamara talks crowded Saints backfield
-
Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the New York Giants for 2026 season
-
Nick Saban lends support to college sports bill as SEC, Big Ten...