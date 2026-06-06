St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge opens new thrift store and outreach center on Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge opened a new thrift store and outreach center on Greenwell Springs Road Saturday.

The Holmes Thrift Store and Outreach Center will serve as ST. Vincent de Paul's fifth thrift store and its first outreach center, with it being designed to provide retail services and outreach programs in the Greenwell Springs Road corridor.

"The Holmes Thrift Store and Outreach Center represents our continued commitment to meeting people where they are and removing barriers to essential services," Sunnie Johnson-Lain, President and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge, said.

"By expanding our presence along Greenwell Springs Road, we are creating greater access to the resources our neighbors need to move toward stability, dignity and hope, as well as providing low-cost essentials, revenue for our programs and employment opportunities."

The organization said its thrift stores support its mission with donated items becoming meaningful support for neighbors in need.

Purchases and donations made at the store help fund programs that provide food, shelter, clothing and healthcare.