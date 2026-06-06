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Ochsner Baton Rouge hosts event in honor of National Cancer Survivors' Day
BATON ROUGE — Ochsner Baton Rouge invited cancer survivors along with their families to a free community celebration on Saturday at the Ochsner Medical Complex, The Grove.
The event, held in honor of National Cancer Survivors' Day, highlighted resources, support and advancements in cancer care.
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Attendees enjoyed food, prizes, music and activities, and also spoke with health experts.
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