State Police issue warrant for former LSU player Kyren Lacy alleging negligent homicide, hit-and-run

CHACKBAY — Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy was accused of negligent homicide Friday. State Police say he caused the death of a 78-year-old man by driving recklessly along La. 20 near his hometown of Thibodaux last month.

A warrant accuses Lacy of killing 78-year-old Herman Hall on Dec. 17 when he "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed." Troopers said Lacy, 24, is accused of crossing lanes while in a designated no-passing zone on La. 20 near Perez Lane in Chackbay.

The driver of a truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with an approaching Dodge Charger, believed to be driven by Lacy, troopers said. As the car behind the truck, a Kia Cadenza, swerved to avoid Lacy's Charger, troopers said it hit another car, a Kia Sorento, in the opposing lane head-on.

Troopers said Lacy then drove around the crash scene and fled south on La. 20 without stopping. Hall, the passenger of the car that was hit head-on, later died in a hospital.

Troopers have obtained a warrant for Lacy's arrest on negligent homicide and hit-and-run charges.

Troopers said they are in contact with Lacy and his legal representation asking the football player to surrender.

According to Hall's daughter, they were told days after the crash that the suspect was "a high-profile person."

"We are going to take our time," Heather Hall Dickerson said she was told by State Police.

Troopers said it took so long to issue a warrant because they had to speak with witnesses and gather as much visual evidence as possible. They said they wanted to make sure they had everything possibly available before they put out the information to confirm Lacy was driving.

Dickerson's mother was also injured in the crash, saying she was released from the hospital with a broken sternum and seven broken ribs.

Dickerson said her father, a veteran of the Marine Corps, "would have wanted justice."

LSU declined comment.

"We have no comment at this time out of respect for the legal process," it said.

Lacy declared for the NFL draft two days after the hit-and-run.