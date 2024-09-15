INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Elayn Hunt inmate found dead in cell Sunday

ST. GABRIEL - An Elayn Hunt inmate was found dead in his cell Sunday afternoon after a fight with his cellmate, officials said.

The Department of Corrections said the inmate was found unresponsive around 1 p.m. in his cell. After rounds of CPR, the inmate was pronounced dead an hour later.

The DOC said the inmate and his cellmate were involved in an altercation, but did not detail what happened. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Possible criminal charges are pending. Next of kin needs to be notified before the DOC releases the inmate's name.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has done multiple reports about conditions inside Elayn Hunt. Whistleblowers and inmates have told WBRZ that there are widespread drug problems inside the facility. In August, State Police announced it was opening an investigation into alleged misconduct.