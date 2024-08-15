DOC employee alleges widespread drug problem at Elayn Hunt, DOC investigating

ST. GABRIEL - A Department of Corrections employee is choosing to remain anonymous, but blowing the whistle on what they claim are relaxed drug policies at Elayn Hunt Correctional.



"The drug problem is off the charts," they said.



The employee says recently a large part of officers' duties at the prison have been resuscitating overdosing inmates.



"The intoxication is off the charts. You might see anywhere from five to 10 intoxications in any day."



They say the drugs are mainly coming from one source.



"He was allowed to stay out all night and he had the ability to go different places to pick up anything he wanted to."



The employee says it's well-known that a certain inmate has special privileges to move around the grounds because the warden allows him to do maintenance.



"If you go in the back of Hunt Correctional Center, you can go all the way outside the prison"



The inmate, doing a life sentence for murder, is allowed to drive an ATV, and the employee alleges he uses it to pick up drugs which he distributes inside the prison.



"It was so many drone sightings there. They would drop it off, or he would go behind LCIW and pick up the drugs. LCIW was the prison that was shut down due to the flood. It's right next door to Hunt."



Several employees reported it to the warden.



"Once it was reported to administration, administration really didn't do nothing about it."



One officer sent a letter to DOC Secretary James Leblanc, echoing a lot of the same issues the employee brought to us.



"They went and searched another maintenance area right across from where he was living at and they found a lot of drugs, a lot of mojo paper, and a lot of cell phones."



The employee says DOC did send investigators about two weeks ago. The inmate was moved back inside with the rest of the inmates, and that has helped.



"It has slowed down now because nobody has the access to go pick up the drugs. There's a lot more searches going on now but the main thing is, when all this was going on why did nobody search him?



A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections confirmed there is an active investigation into this inmate, but could not provide anything further.