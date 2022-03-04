Latest Weather Blog
Investigation of multi-parish drug ring leads to 12 raids, 3 arrests
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement executed 12 search warrants after a months-long investigation into a drug operation spanning at least three different parishes.
The raids were primarily carried out Thursday in East Baton Rouge, with two targeting locations in Livingston Parish and West Baton Rouge. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, undercover agents bought fentanyl and crack cocaine on several occasions from a pair of drug dealers, identified as D'Mon "Big Mon" Spears and Derrick Washington, over the course of two months.
The pair was arrested this week along with Travis "Trap" Carroll, the suspected ring leader of the drug operation.
Agents seized the following items during the raids:
- $34,645 (pending seizure)
- ¼ pound of Crack Cocaine (street value $4,800)
- ¾ pound of Powder Cocaine (street value $13,000)
- ¼ ounce of Fentanyl
- 1 pound of marijuana
- 1 Pint of Promethazine
- 2 fully automatic handguns (Glock “switch” illegal conversions)
- 3 semiautomatic hand guns
BRPD, Louisiana State Police, HSI, ATF, Zachary Police, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office participated in the seizures.
