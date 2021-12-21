Interview: Senator Bill Cassidy discusses Omicron, '2une In,' Build Back Better bill

BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy joined WBRZ's morning show, '2une In' for a Tuesday morning interview.

During the interview, Cassidy addressed concerns about the Omicron virus, and said it comes down to personal responsibility.



Cassidy said, "If we take care of ourselves, get our vaccines, get our boosters... you will be less likely to get infected and infect others."

He also discussed his opposition to the “Build Back Better” bill.