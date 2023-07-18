77°
Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse

7 months 8 hours 1 minute ago Friday, December 16 2022 Dec 16, 2022 December 16, 2022 4:12 PM December 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. 

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.

Friday, troopers said in a "struggle" between Williams and a corrections deputy, Williams took the deputy's gun and shot himself in the head.

The corrections deputy was not hurt in the exchange.

