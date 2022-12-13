76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Infant girl found dead at Louisiana home; couple arrested in murder case

1 hour 46 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, December 13 2022 Dec 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 12:40 PM December 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE - A couple was arrested after sheriff's deputies found a 1-year-old girl who was seemingly beaten to death over the weekend.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff said the child was found unconscious Sunday morning at a LaPlace home. Paramedics were called in to check on the girl, but the coroner's office pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators found bruises on the infant's face and all over her body. An autopsy labeled her death a homicide and detailed several "severe" injuries, with the coroner identifying her cause of death as blunt force trauma. 

The girl's mother, 23-year-old Keaura Dillon, was taken into custody along with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Renard Robinson. The sheriff's office said Robinson admitted to hurting the child until she lost consciousness and told Dillon what happened before speaking to law enforcement.

Robinson was booked Monday on a charge of second-degree murder, and Dillon was booked as an accessory after the fact. Robinson's bond was set at $300,000, and Dillon's was set at $190,000.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days