Latest Weather Blog
Incredible video shows plane striking truck as it crash lands on I-12
PUMPKIN CENTER – A small plane landed on top of a car in an elaborate emergency landing on I-12 Thursday afternoon.
No one involved was hurt.
Three people were onboard the small plane when it landed on the westbound lanes of the interstate near the weigh station around the Pumpkin Center exit about 4 p.m. Thursday. As the plane landed on the highway, it hit a passing pick-up truck. All three people in the plane were okay as was the person in the truck, sources told WBRZ.
The scene, which sounded like something from a movie, caused a traffic jam on either direction of I-12 between Springfield and I-55. Track live traffic conditions via the WBRZ traffic map here.
The plane is now being loaded onto a wrecker. The roadway will be opened momentarily. pic.twitter.com/Wtj3N4vLI2— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) October 28, 2021
Hammond Regional Airport staff said the plane reported losing oil pressure about 15 miles from the airport as it flew into the Hammond area from the west. As it closed-in on the airport, the pilot reported the engine failed and he decided to land the plane on the interstate.
Trending News
The airport director, David Lobue, told WBRZ, the airport scrambled helicopters to check on the situation and a helicopter pilot reported people were seen getting out of the plane and walking away from the landing area.
The plane is a five-seater registered to a Texas-based company.
As is standard procedure, it's expected the FAA will investigate the emergency landing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Juvenile jail escapee captured alongside girlfriend in Texas 2 weeks after EBR...
-
Taxpayers doling out thousands to house teenage troublemakers out of state
-
Incredible video shows plane striking truck as it crash lands on I-12
-
Plane towed away after crash landing on I-12
-
Business owners worried over I-10 Widening Project, properties still need to be...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 8: Dunham's Kalante Wilson
-
Hot start but stagnant finish dooms LSU in Oxford
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: East Ascension Walter Samuel
-
As LSU looks forward to Ole Miss, fans look back on Orgeron...
-
The Short List: Who could be LSU's next head football coach?