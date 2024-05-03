In Killian, the wait for test results has residents growing restless

KILLIAN- On Thursday, the Village of Killian had workers removing pipes from the water well so they could insert a camera to gather more information on what's causing the problem. With the test results not coming in until later, residents have grown restless and are demanding answers.

"What bothers me the most is the reluctance to hand over the results of water testing when people request that, because legally, that's supposed to be provided," Charles Haddox, a resident of Killian said.

While residents want answers, they're going to have to wait to get them, because Livingston Parish Councilman Dean Coates says the information and data received went directly to municipal engineers.

"The engineering company will be dissecting all that information, and we hope that Monday, we'll receive the report and know what direction we need to go in to take care of this well system," Coates said.

For now, residents are washing their clothes elsewhere because the water turns their clothes brown if they wash them at home.

Some have started collecting rain water in case the well gets completely shut down. That way they still have water to flush their toilets.

As the village enters another weekend without clean water, over 97,000 gallons of water have been successfully placed in the tank, but residents are being asked to conserve as much water as the can.

Bottled water is still being passed out at Town Hall.