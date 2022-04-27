79°
Latest Weather Blog
Ida becomes a retired hurricane name
The name, Ida, has been officially retired from the reoccurring storm name list. As we know all too well in south Louisiana, this was a devastating storm. Learn more about the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) decision to retire the name here.
This is now one of 94 storm names that have been retired. Ida will be replaced with Imani when this name list returns to the rotation in 2027.
#Ida is officially a retired storm name because of the devastation many are still recovering from today. https://t.co/xyRYcg9oUV— Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) April 27, 2022
