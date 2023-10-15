61°
Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso voted out of office
Longtime Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso is projected to lose his office to challenger Chris Daigle.
With 32 of 33 precincts reporting, Ourso trailed Daigle 59 percent to 38 percent. Ourso had held the office of parish president since 1997.
This is a breaking update. See more election results here.
