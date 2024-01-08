54°
Iberville Parish Council swearing-in postponed due to severe weather
IBERVILLE PARISH - School isn't the only thing being canceled due to Monday's severe weather: the Iberville Parish Council's swearing-in ceremony will be pushed back to Tuesday.
"Due to the threat of severe storms tomorrow evening, the Iberville Parish Council Swearing In Ceremony has been pushed back to Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7PM. Same time and place, only instead of being held tomorrow, the event will be held Tuesday," a Facebook post from the council read.
