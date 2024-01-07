Zachary schools canceling class, other parishes dismissing early Monday ahead of storms

ASCENSION PARISH - Public schools in the area are altering schedules for Monday, Jan. 8, ahead of storms in the area.

Ascension Public Schools:

-Middle Schools (grades 6-8): Dismissal at 11 a.m.

-Primary Schools (grades Pre-K – 5): Dismissal at 12 p.m.

-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.

-All after-school activities have been canceled.

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools canceled all after-school activities.

Iberville Parish Schools:

-IAPPS will release at 10:15 a.m.

-White Castle High School, MSA West High School, North Iberville Elementary and High Schools, MSA East, Plaquemine High School, and Crescent Elementary will release at 10:30 a.m.

-Dorseyville Elementary, MSA West Elementary, Iberville Elementary and East Iberville will release at 11:30 a.m.

-All after-school activities have been canceled.

-The Iberville Parish School Board meeting that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 has been cancelled as well.

Livingston Parish Schools will follow a half-day schedule. Individual dismissal times were not announced.

St James Parish Schools:

-High Schools: Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.

-Elementary Schools: Dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.

-All after-school activities have been canceled.

Zachary Community School District will be closed and all after-school activities have been canceled.