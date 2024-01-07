Latest Weather Blog
Zachary schools canceling class, other parishes dismissing early Monday ahead of storms
ASCENSION PARISH - Public schools in the area are altering schedules for Monday, Jan. 8, ahead of storms in the area.
Ascension Public Schools:
-Middle Schools (grades 6-8): Dismissal at 11 a.m.
-Primary Schools (grades Pre-K – 5): Dismissal at 12 p.m.
-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.
-All after-school activities have been canceled.
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools canceled all after-school activities.
Iberville Parish Schools:
-IAPPS will release at 10:15 a.m.
-White Castle High School, MSA West High School, North Iberville Elementary and High Schools, MSA East, Plaquemine High School, and Crescent Elementary will release at 10:30 a.m.
-Dorseyville Elementary, MSA West Elementary, Iberville Elementary and East Iberville will release at 11:30 a.m.
-All after-school activities have been canceled.
-The Iberville Parish School Board meeting that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 has been cancelled as well.
Livingston Parish Schools will follow a half-day schedule. Individual dismissal times were not announced.
St James Parish Schools:
-High Schools: Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.
-Elementary Schools: Dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.
-All after-school activities have been canceled.
Trending News
Zachary Community School District will be closed and all after-school activities have been canceled.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Balloon release held for mother killed in domestic violence shooting
-
New food pantry aimed at helping pet owners
-
Louisianians flock to stores to buy first king cakes on Kings Day
-
Garbage truck machinery gets tangled in electric wires on Lorri Burgess Avenue
-
The new posted speed limit on I-10 West is 45 mph, but...