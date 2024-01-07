47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary schools canceling class, other parishes dismissing early Monday ahead of storms

4 hours 53 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, January 07 2024 Jan 7, 2024 January 07, 2024 4:24 PM January 07, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Public schools in the area are altering schedules for Monday, Jan. 8, ahead of storms in the area. 

Ascension Public Schools: 
-Middle Schools (grades 6-8): Dismissal at 11 a.m.
-Primary Schools (grades Pre-K – 5): Dismissal at 12 p.m.
-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.
-All after-school activities have been canceled. 

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools canceled all after-school activities. 

Iberville Parish Schools: 
-IAPPS will release at 10:15 a.m.
-White Castle High School, MSA West High School, North Iberville Elementary and High Schools, MSA East, Plaquemine High School, and Crescent Elementary will release at 10:30 a.m.
-Dorseyville Elementary, MSA West Elementary, Iberville Elementary and East Iberville will release at 11:30 a.m.
-All after-school activities have been canceled.
-The Iberville Parish School Board meeting that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 has been cancelled as well.

Livingston Parish Schools will follow a half-day schedule. Individual dismissal times were not announced. 

St James Parish Schools: 
-High Schools: Dismissal at 10:45 a.m. 
-Elementary Schools: Dismissal at 11:30 a.m. 
-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m. 
-All after-school activities have been canceled.  

Trending News

Zachary Community School District will be closed and all after-school activities have been canceled. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days