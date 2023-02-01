44°
'I'm retiring. For good': Tom Brady announces retirement in social media posts
"I'm retiring. For good."
Tom Brady announced his retirement, again, on social media Wednesday morning.
Watch the full video on his Twitter below:
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ?????? pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
