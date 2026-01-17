51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 West reopens near Whiskey Bay following Friday night 18-wheeler fire

4 hours 23 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, January 17 2026 Jan 17, 2026 January 17, 2026 9:45 AM January 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BUTTE LA ROSE — I-10 West before Whiskey Bay reopened Saturday morning following an 18-wheeler fire that occurred Friday night. 

Cleanup crews and state troopers remain on the scene of the crash that closed the interstate near milepost 131 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. 

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred when the 18-wheeler overturned on the bridge before catching on fire.

Once the scene is cleared, authorities will be able to conduct an investigation. 

Trending News

Traffic was being diverted at the La. 415 exit in West Baton Rouge Parish. Authorities advised that all drivers traveling west should use US 190 as an alternate route around the Atchafalaya Basin.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days