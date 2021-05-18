I-10 reopened in both directions at Siegen Lane after overnight flooding

UPDATE: Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 are back open at Siegen Lane.

This is a breaking updates. See the original story below.

*****

BATON ROUGE - I-10 closed overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning amid widespread flooding from heavy rain over southern East Baton Rouge and northern Ascension Parish.

The interstate was closed in both directions between Siegen Lane and Highland Road.

Water was covering the highway.

WBRZ broadcast images from DOTD traffic cameras throughout the night of vehicles flooded, some nearly covered completely by water.

Click HERE for a live traffic map from WBRZ.

In Ascension Parish, more than seventy roads were closed as of Tuesday morning. Click here for details regarding closed roads in Ascension Parish.

Officials in Livingston Parish also reported high water on a number of area roadways Tuesday morning around 5 a.m. Click here for a list of closed roads in Livingston Parish.

For details related to road conditions throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 4:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories will be tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.

Tweets by wbrztraffic