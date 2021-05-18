75°
Multiple roads closed in Livingston Parish

Tuesday, May 18 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Officials in Livingston Parish are warning area motorists of multiple closed roadways due to widespread flooding.

As listed in the Facebook post above, the following roads are closed:

West:
Eden Church
Hood Rd.
Hammack Rd.
Brown Rd./Marlene Ave.
21039 Hwy 16 (Grays Creek Baptist Church) Northbound lane of Hwy 16 is impassable

East:
Lena Ln. (FS)
Simon Ln. (FS)
Mallard Dr.
Carthage Bluff Rd.
Cypress Dr.(Killian)
Rivergate Circle (Killian)
Fairway Dr. (Killian)
Monitoring (West):
Linder Rd.
Joe May Rd./Lorraine Dr.
Andrews Rd.
Buddy Ellis Rd./Parkway Dr.
Whittington Rd.
Scivicque Rd.
Mclin Rd.
Monitoring (East):
Old CC Rd. from Pea Ridge Rd. to Hwy 43
Wagner Rd.
La Trace Rd.
Old Ferry Rd.
Aydell Ln. (FS)
Country Rd. (FS)
Matherne Ln./Highwater Rd. (FS)
Lucien St.
Cornett Ln.
Old River Rd.
Live Oak St.
Chene Blanc
Catfish Landing Rd.
30900 Lower Rome Rd.

