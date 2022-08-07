I-10 blocked Saturday night following police chase, crash; suspect at large after fleeing on foot

KENNER - Two lanes of I-10 East were blocked off Saturday night following a police chase and crash on the highway.

Kenner police told WWL-TV the chase happened during a traffic stop on Loyola Drive when the suspect sped off towards I-10 East.

While police were chasing the vehicle, the suspect crashed into another vehicle near the Veterans Boulevard exit. The suspect then ran away from the scene on foot.

Following the crash, officers said two lanes of I-10 were blocked for about an hour, causing a traffic backup Saturday night.

Police are still searching for the driver, according to the news outlet.