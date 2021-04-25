Humidity returns, warming up through the week

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. Tomorrow, expect a few clouds to begin mixing in as our wind flow becomes more southerly. That also means we are warming up - highs will be in the mid 80s on Monday.

Looking Ahead:

High temperatures will trend up into the mid-upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will come during the latter half of the week. A front will approach the area on area on Thursday, but there are questions on how quickly the front will move through. For now, we will likely have a decent chance of showers and storms late in the day Thursday, lingering through Saturday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



