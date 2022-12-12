64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Human Jukebox holds tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash

2 hours 29 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, December 11 2022 Dec 11, 2022 December 11, 2022 10:42 PM December 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox held a ceremony at Southern University on Sunday honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while traveling home for the holidays

The Human Jukebox announced Friday it would hold the ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday outside the band hall. There, bandmates honored Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams and Dylan Young.

The three died in a crash this week while heading from Baton Rouge to Texas to visit family for the winter break. They were reportedly stopped on the shoulder of I-49 with a flat tire when an 18-wheeler struck their vehicle. 

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days