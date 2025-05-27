How officials caught another escaped Orleans Parish Jail inmate in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Nearly two weeks after a large jailbreak in New Orleans, two of the ten escapees are still on the loose, and one of the inmates Lenton Vanburen was captured in Baton Rouge Monday night.

Police say the recapture wouldn't have been possible without help from the community.

"He had been staying here in Baton Rouge at a local hotel," said L'Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department. "He just happened to be at the Hammond Aire Plaza shopping center."

Baton Rouge Police were called anonymously about a man whose face had been appearing on television for nearly two weeks. Vanburen was one of ten inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail cell through a hole in the cell wall. He's facing trial for a deadly shooting in 2021.

"Our guys pulled up and detained him, and while we were in the process of detaining him," McKeely said. "Our assisting agencies verified that it was indeed him, and took him into custody."

Two other inmates were arrested Monday night in Walker County, Texas. Leo Tate Sr. and Jermaine Donald were both brought back into custody.